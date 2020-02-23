Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a media sentiment score of -1.35 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Tesla’s score:

Shares of TSLA opened at $901.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of -177.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.51. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $729.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.47.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 13,037 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock worth $1,773,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

