Tether (USDT) Trading Up 0% Over Last Day

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010136 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, ABCC, Cobinhood and Trade By Trade. Tether has a total market cap of $4.65 billion and $46.72 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.93 or 0.02965644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00230803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00143283 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Upbit, BitMart, OOOBTC, IDAX, BTC-Alpha, Bibox, Gate.io, Coinut, MBAex, BitForex, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Instant Bitex, HitBTC, BtcTurk, CoinBene, Bittrex, UEX, Iquant, Binance, Cobinhood, BigONE, DragonEX, Liqui, B2BX, DigiFinex, OKEx, LBank, CoinEx, ChaoEX, C2CX, Bitfinex, EXX, Exmo, TDAX, Bit-Z, Poloniex, Huobi, ABCC, IDCM, TOPBTC, Kryptono, Sistemkoin, FCoin, Trade By Trade, Kraken and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.