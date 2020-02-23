Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at $223,988.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,794 shares of company stock worth $1,504,082 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $82,369,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,599,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,737 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $52,412,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.3% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,318,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. 12,626,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,794,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

