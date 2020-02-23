Tezos Price Hits $3.53 (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00035625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $230.67 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003007 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 701,687,556 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.