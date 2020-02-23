Thar Token Reaches Market Cap of $33,072.00 (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $33,072.00 and $33.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thar Token token can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, Thar Token has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000559 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000139 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token (CRYPTO:THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 765,247 tokens. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

