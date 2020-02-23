Thar Token (THAR) Price Tops $0.0758 on Exchanges

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded up 72.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Thar Token has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One Thar Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $58,034.00 and approximately $159.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thar Token alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000153 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000108 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 598.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 765,247 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.