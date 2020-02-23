The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,433,753.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,571 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,422.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,393 shares of company stock worth $5,469,547 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 282,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 126,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.27. 1,721,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,943. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

