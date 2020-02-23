The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 60.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $255.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

