THEKEY Price Tops $0.0004 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.56 million and $14,322.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, LBank, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000094 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001131 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 82.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,700,972,902 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Bit-Z, LBank, LATOKEN, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.