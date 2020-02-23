Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of TMO opened at $334.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $246.67 and a twelve month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

