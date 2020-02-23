Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Tops $932,206.00

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $12.95 million and $932,206.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008972 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000565 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

