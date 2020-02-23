THORChain (RUNE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $661,192.00

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One THORChain token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $661,192.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.43 or 0.02991492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00231816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00143795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002765 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,357,277 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

