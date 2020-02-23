Thore Cash Market Capitalization Tops $50,589.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $50,589.00 and $68,055.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00793940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

