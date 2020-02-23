Thunder Token (TT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global, Upbit and Bilaxy. Thunder Token has a market cap of $22.04 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00492822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $648.44 or 0.06560182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027736 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010265 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

