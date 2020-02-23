Tierion 1-Day Volume Tops $1.42 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Tierion token can now be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Liqui and Gate.io. Tierion has a market capitalization of $24.29 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tierion has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.03 or 0.02933022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143241 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

