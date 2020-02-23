Ties.DB Reaches Market Capitalization of $579,850.00 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Ties.DB has a market cap of $579,850.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded 72.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ties.DB token can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.75 or 0.02979676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00232296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00144216 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB was first traded on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork.

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

