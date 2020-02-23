TigerCash (TCH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.45 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $136,782.00 and $10.45 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.25 or 0.02736180 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.