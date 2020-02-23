Time New Bank (TNB) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $675,178.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, OTCBTC and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.02931745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00230320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, C2CX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Binance, Hotbit, Huobi, OTCBTC, BigONE, Bibox and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.