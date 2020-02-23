Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $93,296.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $93,296.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003279 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000487 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000148 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

