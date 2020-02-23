Tobam Acquires 160,916 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.38% of GrubHub worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in GrubHub by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in GrubHub by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in GrubHub by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRUB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

GRUB traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $55.94. 2,397,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,043. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -266.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.37.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $915,096.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,594 shares of company stock worth $1,923,886 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

