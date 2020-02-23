Tobam Acquires 185,146 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 185,146 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.22% of Gildan Activewear worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 65,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,531. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

