Tobam Acquires 49,258 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Tobam increased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares during the period. Hershey makes up 1.9% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tobam owned 0.10% of Hershey worth $30,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 25.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 78.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 45.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $574,685.04. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,648 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.32. 1,028,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,730. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.90 and its 200 day moving average is $151.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

