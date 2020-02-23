Tobam Boosts Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Tobam lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,279 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.23% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 254,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,054,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 287,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

COG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,076,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,949. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

