Tobam Boosts Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Tobam grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,935,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,116,000 after buying an additional 180,222 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $52,621,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.1% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 39,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RCI. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. 313,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

