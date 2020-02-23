Tobam Buys 1,166,381 Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Tobam grew its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166,381 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.22% of Encana worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 659.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECA. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Encana and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Shares of NYSE ECA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. 3,030,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,043,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Encana Corp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, CFO Corey Douglas Code bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,728.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

