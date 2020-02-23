Tobam Buys 2,661 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up approximately 1.9% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.22% of NVR worth $30,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NVR by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total transaction of $4,835,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,588,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,190 shares of company stock valued at $43,025,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,912.33.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4,031.14. 37,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,586.54 and a one year high of $4,071.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,895.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3,720.74.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $58.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

