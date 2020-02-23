Tobam Cuts Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Tobam lessened its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,141 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.05% of AGNC Investment worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 184,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 112,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $19.26. 8,569,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

