Tobam Cuts Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Tobam reduced its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,467 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.14% of Nordstrom worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 610,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after buying an additional 502,955 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Nordstrom by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Nordstrom by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 146,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,944,198.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.74.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

