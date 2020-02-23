Tobam Grows Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for 3.5% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.15% of Public Storage worth $56,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.77. 1,379,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $199.59 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.96 and a 200 day moving average of $231.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.77.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

