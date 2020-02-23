Tobam Grows Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tobam boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,689 shares during the period. Ventas comprises 2.2% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.16% of Ventas worth $35,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Ventas by 230.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial cut Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.99. 3,358,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

