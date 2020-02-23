Tobam Has $14.41 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tobam boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 128.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,651 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.40. 798,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.73. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.