Tobam Has $14.59 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Tobam grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 111.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 59,691 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,036. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $104.86 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day moving average is $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 110,433 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.05 per share, for a total transaction of $14,913,976.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 548,234 shares of company stock worth $73,120,570 and sold 2,734 shares worth $356,066. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

