Tobam Has $14.98 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Tobam boosted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,153,040 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 183,702 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.25% of Kinross Gold worth $14,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 12.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 230,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,677,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after buying an additional 60,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.12.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,680,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,667,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

