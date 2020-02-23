Tobam Has $18.30 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 63,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 197,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 17.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $58.20. 15,517,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,202,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

