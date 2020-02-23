Tobam Has $2.87 Million Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Tobam boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,447 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.08% of Yamana Gold worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 51.4% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 98,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 636,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 44.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 23,864,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,547,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Yamana Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.