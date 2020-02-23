Tobam Has $21.18 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,156 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $21,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 776,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,998,000 after purchasing an additional 112,505 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

D traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $89.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,126,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,276. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.56%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

