Tobam Has $22.50 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Tobam increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,829 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.15% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $22,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,759 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,770,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,178,000 after purchasing an additional 110,733 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.95. 3,714,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,389. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 38.99 and a beta of -0.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

