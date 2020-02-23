Tobam Has $24.93 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tobam lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza accounts for 1.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tobam owned 0.21% of Domino’s Pizza worth $24,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,362. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.85.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

