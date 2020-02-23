Tobam Has $28.99 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Tobam lifted its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up 1.8% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tobam owned 0.06% of Humana worth $28,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,592,000 after buying an additional 167,355 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Humana by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 850,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,405,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 808,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,392,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,158,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.67. 526,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,792. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $384.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.20.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

