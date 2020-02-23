Tobam Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Tobam raised its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,860 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Centurylink by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,082,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,364,094. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Centurylink’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

