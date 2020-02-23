Tobam Has $5.68 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Tobam boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9,518.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,463 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236,870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,540,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,767,000 after purchasing an additional 243,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.21.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,491. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $171.71 and a one year high of $258.62.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

