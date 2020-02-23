Tobam Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tobam decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,104 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,893,000 after acquiring an additional 123,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,445,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,010,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

