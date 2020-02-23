Tobam Increases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11,080.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,780 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.06% of Hasbro worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $8.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.87 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

