Tobam Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tobam boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 292.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,775 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.6% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tobam owned 0.15% of Church & Dwight worth $25,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.61. 953,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

