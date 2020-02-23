Tobam Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tobam raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,098 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $22,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.89. 2,267,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.37 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

