Tobam Increases Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Tobam raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.18% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $23,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

WPM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,218. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 822.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

