Tobam Increases Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Tobam grew its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,468 shares during the period. J M Smucker comprises about 2.1% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tobam owned about 0.29% of J M Smucker worth $34,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in J M Smucker by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.87. The stock had a trading volume of 471,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

