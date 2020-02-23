Tobam Invests $5.22 Million in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Tobam bought a new position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 190,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Altice USA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.39.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.12. 4,325,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,650,815. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

