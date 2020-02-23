Tobam Invests $5.93 Million in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,707,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,300,000 after buying an additional 188,769 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Match Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after buying an additional 317,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,442,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 928,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 504,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,461,000 after purchasing an additional 116,975 shares during the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,623. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.59. Match Group Inc has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 276.03% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. BidaskClub lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.