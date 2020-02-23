Tobam Invests $7.76 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tobam bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.83. 2,188,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average is $86.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $3,011,152 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

